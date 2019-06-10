Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Lions sign David Fales as backup QB option, cut Connor Cook

Posted 3:44 PM, June 10, 2019, by

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: David Fales #9 of the Miami Dolphins passes during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed quarterback David Fales and waived quarterback Connor Cook.

Detroit also added offensive lineman Luke Bowanko and released safety David Jones on Monday.

Fales replaces Cook as a backup candidate behind Matthew Stafford and Tom Savage. Fales, who played in Miami the previous two years, has completed 29 of 43 passes in his career for 265 yards with one touchdown and an interception. The former San Jose State star was drafted in 2014 by Chicago in the sixth round.

Bowanko started three games for the Washington Redskins last season and has started 18 games since his rookie season with Jacksonville in 2014.

Cook, a former Michigan State star, played in one game for the Oakland Raiders in 2016.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.