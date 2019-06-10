× Lions sign David Fales as backup QB option, cut Connor Cook

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed quarterback David Fales and waived quarterback Connor Cook.

Detroit also added offensive lineman Luke Bowanko and released safety David Jones on Monday.

Fales replaces Cook as a backup candidate behind Matthew Stafford and Tom Savage. Fales, who played in Miami the previous two years, has completed 29 of 43 passes in his career for 265 yards with one touchdown and an interception. The former San Jose State star was drafted in 2014 by Chicago in the sixth round.

Bowanko started three games for the Washington Redskins last season and has started 18 games since his rookie season with Jacksonville in 2014.

Cook, a former Michigan State star, played in one game for the Oakland Raiders in 2016.