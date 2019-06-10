Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man hit by truck while walking with daughter dies

Posted 12:22 PM, June 10, 2019, by

Webster Road in Oceana County - Memorial for Kaitlynn Scott

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. – A man who was hit by a farm truck a week ago in Oceana County has died.

Michigan State Police in Hart tell FOX 17 that Eric Scott died from his injuries Monday morning.  Scott’s daughter, Kaitlynn, was also hit while the two of them were walking near their home on Webster Road on Monday, June 3. Kaitlynn, 14, died at the scene.

Police say the truck was driven by a 57-year-old Rothbury man. The cause of the crash is still under investigation and is expected take more time.

