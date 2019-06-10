Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Michelle Krick Style Party demonstrates hot summer styles

GRAND RAPIDS, ,Mich. -Wednesday night inside Mod Bettie Portrait Boutique, Grand Rapids stylist Richelle Krick will be hosting her Michelle Krick Style Party.

What's a style party you ask?
This event will feature three different mini fashion shows in which Michelle Krick breaks down the styling techniques for each outfit.

While listening to tips guests will be able to enjoy charcuterie and festive drinks.

After all the fun guests will even be able to shop the looks they just saw as eight Grand Rapids boutiques will be at the show.

The event is Wednesday, June 12th 6:00 p.m. to 9 p.m.

