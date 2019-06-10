Mottos help Lowell softball team reach state quarterfinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWELL, Mich -- The Lowell softball team won it's third straight conference championship this spring, but now it has done something no team in school history had done before, win a regional championship.

"Our motto" senior Madison Jordan said when asked what has made the difference. "It's All in All Together."

Words the team has lived by this season, but just a couple weeks ago they added a mantra when the school's wrestling coach R.J. Boudro spoke to the team.

"Surrender the outcome" senior pitcher Emily Depew said . "It is just kind of putting it all out there for us."

The Red Arrow wrestling team has won six straight state championships with that saying.

The softball players say the motto's have really brought the team together.

"We are all in it to keep each other up" Jordan added. "I know some of us will be down but I know we are all here for each other for good and bad."

Melissa Trainor took over as head coach this spring, she knew the team had talent, she just wanted to bring them closer in hope of getting even better results on the field.

"We've done team bonding here and there and a lot of exercises outside of softball and taking care of one another" Trainor said. "We talk about taking care of one another in the school, say hi to your teammates even if you are not in the same group of friends and pick each other up on and off the field but they have definitely bought in and I think they are more of a team now than they ever were."

In an attempt to keep the mood light, the team did yoga after practice on Monday.

Lowell meets Bay City Western Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Central Michigan University in a division one state quarterfinal.