Ottawa Co. deputy investigated after social media complaint

HOLLAND, Mich. – The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a complaint about one of its deputies that was posted on Facebook.

Sunday, a woman made a post saying she was eating at a McDonald’s in Holland when deputies handcuffed her. She said there was a crash nearby on US-31 and they believed she had been involved and ran from the scene.

She says that the deputies were disrespectful, wouldn’t allow her to record the encounter and wouldn’t give her their names. She was let go after a short time.

Sheriff Steve Kempker tells FOX 17 that after learning about the complaint this morning, he assigned a Command Officer to investigate.