Spectrum Health has physician who specializes in LGBTQ populations

June is recognized nationally as Pride Month, a celebration of the LGBTQ community, their friends and allies. Spectrum Health has a physician right here in West Michigan who specializes in LGBTQ populations, and his name is Dr. John Dunh.

Dr. Dunh prides himself on treatment for the LGBTQ community and stopped by the show to explain his philosophy and a few topics the public should be aware of.

When it comes to health care for a person who identifies with the LGBTQ community, most of their health care is the same as anyone else. However, these different individuals have different unique challenges for their health status depending on their identification.

One of the most common health concerns for the LGBTQ population is Hepatitis A. While everyone should be vaccinated for this disease, Dr. Duhn says the LGBTQ community is at a higher risk than others.

Another common health issue to be aware of is HIV. Spectrum Health provides many new prevention strategies and resources to everyone who might be at risk and highly encourages everyone at risk to be screened.

While many of these health issues differ, Spectrum Health ensures a safe space for all patients regardless of their identity. Regardless of what they wear, who they love, or what they believe, Spectrum Health promises a safe space for everyone to just be themselves.

Spectrum Health also helps the LGBTQ population seek out psychological care; many face issues with employment discrimination, bullying, increased risk for suicide, addiction or overdoses.

Dr. Duhn is accepting new patients, so if you or someone you know is part of the LGBTQ community and is seeking a provider, call (616)-391-2800.