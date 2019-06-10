Spring Lake Heritage Festival underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING LAKE, Mich. -- If you are looking to shop some local handmade goods, the Spring Lake Festival Artisan Market is underway.

It runs Monday June 10 and Tuesday June 11 in the parking lot of Harvest Bible Chapel, 225 E Exchange Street in Spring Lake.

There will be 20 or more vendors selling a variety of items from jewelry made with Petosky stones and other Michigan rocks to antiques and collectibles.

In addition, attendees can look forward to other items like clothes, golf items, bracelets, lanyards, key chains, dog collars and painted glassware.