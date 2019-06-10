Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

The Cheetah Chase 5K

Posted 3:36 PM, June 10, 2019, by

The Cheetah Chase is one of the most unique 5K events in Michigan and a favorite at Binder Park Zoo! Runners of all ages and abilities complete a 5K covering two continents—sprinting all the way to “Africa” and back. Kangaroos, wolves, and giraffe will be on-hand to watch participants race through the Zoo, whether in the 5K Gazelle Gallop of the 5K Sloth Walk

Pre-register online at www.binderparkzoo.org/5k or complete a registration form to enter the Binder Park Zoo Cheetah Chase event of your choice.

Online registration will close at 11:59pm EST on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Mail-in registrations must be postmarked no later than June 17, 2019. Day of event registrations will be accepted for the race fee of $50.

** Day of Registration will be $50 **

Events and Times

  • 6:45am to 7:45am – Registration.
  • 7:30am – Gates to zoo entrance closed to prep for race – be here before 7:30 to park in zoo lot.
  • 8:00am – Gazelle Gallop (5K Run), Sloth Walk (5K Walk). Post Race Cool Down After The Race.
  • Last participant must cross the finish line by 9:30am.
  • Shuttles from Harper Creek High School will run from 6:00am until 11:00am.
  • Beer Garden – open during event and also on zoo grounds all day

Registration Fees
All participants in both 5K events will receive a free day-of admission pass to the zoo and their first Bell’s brew for free (21 and up only). Race day registrations are not guaranteed Cheetah Chase shirt.

  • Gazelle Gallop (5K Run) – $40 (Registration on Race Day – $50)
  • Sloth Walk (5K Walk) – $40 (Registration on Race Day – $50)
  • The $40 registration fee includes a Cheetah Chase Technical Tee Shirt.
  • Kalamazoo Area Runners/Battle Creek Road Runners and Holland Area Runners receive a $5 discount with your membership ID number.
  • Registration fee includes – Registration, “technical” race shirt, zoo pass for the day, and first beer free at the Beverage Sponsor station for adults over 21 years of age.

For more information, please visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/BattleCreek/BinderParkZooCheetahChase5K

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.