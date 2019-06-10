The Cheetah Chase 5K

The Cheetah Chase is one of the most unique 5K events in Michigan and a favorite at Binder Park Zoo! Runners of all ages and abilities complete a 5K covering two continents—sprinting all the way to “Africa” and back. Kangaroos, wolves, and giraffe will be on-hand to watch participants race through the Zoo, whether in the 5K Gazelle Gallop of the 5K Sloth Walk

Pre-register online at www.binderparkzoo.org/5k or complete a registration form to enter the Binder Park Zoo Cheetah Chase event of your choice.

Online registration will close at 11:59pm EST on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Mail-in registrations must be postmarked no later than June 17, 2019. Day of event registrations will be accepted for the race fee of $50.

** Day of Registration will be $50 **

Events and Times

6:45am to 7:45am – Registration.

7:30am – Gates to zoo entrance closed to prep for race – be here before 7:30 to park in zoo lot.

8:00am – Gazelle Gallop (5K Run), Sloth Walk (5K Walk). Post Race Cool Down After The Race.

Last participant must cross the finish line by 9:30am.

Shuttles from Harper Creek High School will run from 6:00am until 11:00am.

Beer Garden – open during event and also on zoo grounds all day

Registration Fees

All participants in both 5K events will receive a free day-of admission pass to the zoo and their first Bell’s brew for free (21 and up only). Race day registrations are not guaranteed Cheetah Chase shirt.

Gazelle Gallop (5K Run) – $40 (Registration on Race Day – $50)

Sloth Walk (5K Walk) – $40 (Registration on Race Day – $50)

The $40 registration fee includes a Cheetah Chase Technical Tee Shirt.

Kalamazoo Area Runners/Battle Creek Road Runners and Holland Area Runners receive a $5 discount with your membership ID number.

Registration fee includes – Registration, “technical” race shirt, zoo pass for the day, and first beer free at the Beverage Sponsor station for adults over 21 years of age.

For more information, please visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/BattleCreek/BinderParkZooCheetahChase5K