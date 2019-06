× 2 hospitalized after motorcycle crash on US-131

ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized Tuesday after a crash on US-131 in Kalamazoo County.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on northbound US-131 near D Avenue.

Authorities said a motorcyclist lost control, causing the bike to lay down on the highway.

The road was shut down while crews worked to clear the scene.

The driver and a passenger were both taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.