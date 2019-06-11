Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

3 children who died after buggy crash ID’d

Posted 3:47 PM, June 11, 2019

The scene of a fatal crash on June 7, 2019 in Algansee Township, Mich. (Courtesy: Sturgis Journal)

ALGANSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three children who were killed in a crash involving an Amish horse-drawn carriage in Branch County have been identified.

Beams Funeral Home in Indiana identified the children as 6-year-old Lillian Graber, 4-year-old Moses Graber and 2-year-old Jacob Graber Jr. Authorities said Lillian and Jacob died at the scene, and Moses died at a hospital.

The crash happened Friday evening on Kelly Road in Algansee Township, southeast of Coldwater near the Michigan-Indiana border.

Authorities said the buggy was on the shoulder when it was hit by an alleged drunk driver, ejecting five children and their parents. The mother and another child were seriously injured.

Tyler Frye

The driver, 21-year-old Tyler Frye, was charged Saturday with three counts of driving while intoxicated causing death and two counts of driving while intoxicated causing serious injury.

**The Associated Press contributed to this report.**

