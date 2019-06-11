Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

30th annual RendeZoo raising money for John Ball Zoo on Friday

Posted 11:17 AM, June 11, 2019, by

It's one of the wildest parties in town that happens to benefit some of the wildest things in Grand Rapids. Tickets are now on sale for John Ball Zoo's 30th annual RendeZoo on Friday.

At the party fundraiser, guests can enjoy special animal encounters, a silent auction, live entertainment by the Bluewater Kings Band, and a variety of food.

Auction items include concert tickets, an eGo lawn mower, dining, home goods, and more.

Funds raised through past RendeZoo events have helped fund important projects and improvements throughout the zoo including the animal hospital, chimpanzee exhibit, and forest realm.

RendeZoo 2019 will help further the zoo’s efforts to educate children and families, save endangered species, and celebrate wildlife with the community.

VIP ticketholders can start partying at 6 p.m. in the Bissell Tree House Event Center. The party will continue at 7 in the zoo's Central Plaza for VIP and general admission ticket holders.

Tickets can be purchased at jbzoo.org/rendezoo.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.