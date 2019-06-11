30th annual RendeZoo raising money for John Ball Zoo on Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's one of the wildest parties in town that happens to benefit some of the wildest things in Grand Rapids. Tickets are now on sale for John Ball Zoo's 30th annual RendeZoo on Friday.

At the party fundraiser, guests can enjoy special animal encounters, a silent auction, live entertainment by the Bluewater Kings Band, and a variety of food.

Auction items include concert tickets, an eGo lawn mower, dining, home goods, and more.

Funds raised through past RendeZoo events have helped fund important projects and improvements throughout the zoo including the animal hospital, chimpanzee exhibit, and forest realm.

RendeZoo 2019 will help further the zoo’s efforts to educate children and families, save endangered species, and celebrate wildlife with the community.

VIP ticketholders can start partying at 6 p.m. in the Bissell Tree House Event Center. The party will continue at 7 in the zoo's Central Plaza for VIP and general admission ticket holders.

Tickets can be purchased at jbzoo.org/rendezoo.