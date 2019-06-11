× Authorities seek 2 in Calhoun Co. mobile home fire

HOMER, Mich. — Authorities are searching for two people who were seen running away from a burning building in Calhoun County.

The fire happened around 8:53 a.m. Tuesday at a mobile home in the New Village Estates Mobile Home park, located at 430 South Byron St. in Homer.

Upon arrival, deputies determined the building was vacant and that two people had run away during the fire. A neighbor chased them, but he lost sight of them near Main and Elm streets. A K-9 unit was also unable to track the people down.

Authorities describe one of them as a 6-foot-2 white man who is very skinny and was wearing dirty khaki pants, a black sweatshirt, black cap and carrying a black backpack at the time of the fire.

The other person is described as a 5-foot-10 white woman who is very skinny. She was wearing a black sweatshirt with a pink hood and was carrying a blue backpack.

An official cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.