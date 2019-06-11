Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Bissell Blocktail Party returns for 14th year

Posted 10:52 PM, June 11, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – In its 14th year, the Bissell Blocktail Party got so popular, organizers needed a bigger space.

Now the state’s largest animal welfare fundraiser, the annual event from the Bissell Pet Foundation is benefiting local shelters for another year.

“Grand Rapids is a community that loves their pets,” said Bissell Pet Foundation founder Kathy Bissell. “We needed more space and here we are in East Grand Rapids on the track and field, loving every second of this.”

The East Grand Rapids High School track played host this time around with a rock 'n' roll theme complete with local food and drink vendors, a costume contest and of course, pets everywhere.

The event is a push to get people thinking about adoption and rescue.

“Everything we do is about choosing adoption first,” said Bissell. “We want people to realize there are so many great animals that need homes. We’d like you to check your shelter first.”

Last year alone, the BPF handed out more than $500,000 in grants to local shelters. One hundred percent of proceeds from the Blocktail Party will go right back into those same shelters and rescues.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.