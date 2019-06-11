Bissell Blocktail Party returns for 14th year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – In its 14th year, the Bissell Blocktail Party got so popular, organizers needed a bigger space.

Now the state’s largest animal welfare fundraiser, the annual event from the Bissell Pet Foundation is benefiting local shelters for another year.

“Grand Rapids is a community that loves their pets,” said Bissell Pet Foundation founder Kathy Bissell. “We needed more space and here we are in East Grand Rapids on the track and field, loving every second of this.”

The East Grand Rapids High School track played host this time around with a rock 'n' roll theme complete with local food and drink vendors, a costume contest and of course, pets everywhere.

The event is a push to get people thinking about adoption and rescue.

“Everything we do is about choosing adoption first,” said Bissell. “We want people to realize there are so many great animals that need homes. We’d like you to check your shelter first.”

Last year alone, the BPF handed out more than $500,000 in grants to local shelters. One hundred percent of proceeds from the Blocktail Party will go right back into those same shelters and rescues.