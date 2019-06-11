Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Byron Twp. credit union robbed

Lake Michigan Credit Union in Byron Twp.

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Deputies are investigating a robbery at a Byron Township credit union.

Kent County Sheriff investigators say the robbery happened at the Lake Michigan Credit Union at 675 68th Street SW at about 3:00 p.m. They say the suspect threatened tellers and implied he had a weapon. The suspect fled west with an undisclosed amount of cash in a tan sedan.

The suspect is described as a black man with a short, stocky build. He was wearing sunglasses and covered his face with a red bandana.

Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or the Kent County Sheriff at 616-632-6125.

