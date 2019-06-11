Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Commissioners approve changes to GR fireworks ordinance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids city commissioners voted Tuesday evening to limit the days fireworks can be used.

The number of days consumer fireworks are allowed was dropped from 30 to 11 or 12, depending on what day July 5 falls on each year.

Commissioners also increased a civil fine of $1,000 for each violation of the ordinance. The previous fine structure was $50 for the first offense $100 for a repeat offense and $200 for each additional violation.

Fireworks can still be legally used:

  • 11 a.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1
  • 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day
  • 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. June 29 to July 4
  • 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. July 5, if that date is a Friday or Saturday
  • 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day

Changes to the city’s ordinance come after the Michigan legislature changed the state’s fireworks regulations last year. Grand Rapids’ ordinance now complies with those laws.

