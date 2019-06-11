Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man rescued from trench collapse in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. - Crews are on the scene of an apparent trench collapse in Wyoming.

Wyoming and Grand Rapids crews are in the 5300 block of Mulligan Drive SW. The scene is off of 52nd Street between Clyde Park and Burlingame.

Chief Brian Bennett tells FOX 17 a construction crew was installing new sewer lines when the collapse occurred. The crews were working in a safety box when the sides of the trench collapsed.

Another crew member was able to start digging around the trapped worker before rescue crews arrived. The man who was trapped was taken to the hospital for treatment. He was conscious and talking with rescuers as he was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

MIOSHA will be investigating the scene.

We'll have more details when they become available.

