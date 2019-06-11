Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Dog who lost leg back on all fours

Posted 10:04 PM, June 11, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A dog who lost her leg after getting hit by a truck near her Hastings home received a custom-built prosthetic leg on Tuesday.

Kitty, an 18-month-old Pyrenees Mountain dog, was hit last Thanksgiving. Her owner, Alicia Miller, says they feared the accident would cost Kitty her life.

“Because she was breathing well, I just said a prayer and I said, ‘Lord, if she’s going to die, let her go, so we know,” Miller said. “Right then, she jumped up like ‘that’s not happening.’”

Instead, it only took one of her legs, which was replaced with a custom leg by Laker Prosthetics.

Sean Taylor, who owns the business, says that after all Kitty has been through, she deserves to spend the rest of her days on four legs.

“Hopefully, with this prothesis she’ll be able to go for some longer walks, and do things a regular dog will do,” Taylor said.

Now, Kitty can go on walks with her best friend, her 3-year-old brother.

Miller says this whole thing is more than just circumstance. From help from MSU’s doctors, to the surgeons who amputated Kitty’s leg, to Taylor creating the prosthetic, she is incredibly grateful.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.