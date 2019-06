Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTAGE NORTHERN, Mich -- The Forest Hills Northern girls soccer team outscored Marshall 3-2 in penalty kicks Tuesday night for a 2-1 win in a division two state semifinal game.

The Huskies advance to their fourth straight division two state championship game, FHN has lost the previous three including the last two to Bloomfield Hills Marian who they will meet again Friday in the title game at 4 p.m. at Michigan State University.