GR Summer Project aims to solve issues in community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- There is a new project in Grand Rapids this summer, aimed at empowering kids to identify problems and then lead solutions.

The #GRSummerProject is a program that connects youth with funding, mentors, and opportunity to implement the change they want to see in our local communities.

The program is a partnership with Magic 104.9, Grand Rapids, and surrounding area schools. Students will share a problem they want to solve and be teamed up with other students to solve the problem. The focus is in areas like community advocacy, business, music and sports.

Teams will share their project with our community via Magic 104.9 and Townsquare Media. Videos and Project(s) will be voted on by our community and top project(s) will win $1049.00.

The project is also giving musicians sixth grade through college freshmen the opportunity to have their music heard in a big way. Along with being featured on Magic 104.9, the winner will also receive $1,049 and the chance to perform at our #GRSummerProject Talent Showcase July 20th at HOME in the BOB!

