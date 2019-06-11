Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Inspection of Godfrey-Lee roof collapse continues

Drone shot of Lee Middle and High School roof collapse

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Godfrey-Lee schools have started to figure out what caused the roof to partially collapse last week.

Experts in construction, architecture and engineering have been working with the school district since the partial collapse happened last week.

A district release says the roof structure became “disengaged from the exterior wall,” but they haven’t figured out why that happened.

Investigators have determined there isn’t a concern for structural failure, but the inspections will continue.

The Wyoming inspector has approved a request for the district to continue to use areas of the building that weren’t impacted by the roof collapse.

At this point, there is no timeline for when the school will be rebuilt.

Superintendent Kevin Polston said the damage will likely be covered by insurance.

