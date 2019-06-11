Jin Young Ko taking number one ranking in stride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Another great field has assembled at Blyethfield Country Club for the 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic and that includes world number one Jin Young Ko.

Ko is in just her second full season on the LPGA tour and says that not to much has changed for her since earning the top spot.

"First tee volunteers say your number one world ranking" Ko said when asked what is different since being number one. "I try same feeling on the course just different is the comment."

Ko has six top 10 finishes in ten starts this season, she has not missed a cut and she won a major at the ANA Inspiration back in April which ascended her to world number one.

She finished tied for 13th at the Meijer LPGA Classic year and got better by a stroke everyday finishing with a five under par 67 on Sunday.

While Tuesday was a beautiful day in Grand Rapids, the rest of the week does not look so promising. Thursday the forecast calls for showers and temperatures in the low 60's for a high, Ko is prepared.

"I don't like cold weather playing golf so I bought a warm jacket yesterday at Dick's" Ko said with a laugh. "So it will be fine."

The four day competition begins on Thursday morning weather permitting.