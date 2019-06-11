Lexi ready to tackle Blythefield with the claw

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Lexi Thompson won the 2015 Meijer LPGA Classic and comest o Blythefield Country Club this week in great form thanks in part to a new putting stroke, the claw.

"I am getting more and more comfortable with it." Lexi said Tuesday after he practice round. "I changed to it Tuesday at the U.S. Women's Open, my brother Curtis came to the tournament, he's always told me you should try it, it works great because he uses the claw as well and I have always pushed it off and he finally wore on me so I caved."

Lexi finished tied for second that week in Charleston, South Carolina and followed that up with a win last week in New Jersey at the ShopRite Classic.

"It is all just a matter of practice and getting the feel for it and making sure it flows" Lexi continued "It is a lot different then overlap grip so but it is getting more comfortable for me and I love it, I think it works better for my stroke."

Lexi is a favorite to win this week considering in her last four starts at Blythefield have all been inside the top ten including her 2015 win.

"I love this golf course and it is definitely playing a lot softer than other times that we have played it" Lexi said. "This course brings a lot of great memories and just the tournament in general and really the community supports this event and vice versa so it is just amazing to be here, I love being here in Grand Rapids."

The first round of the four day tournament is set to begin on Thursday morning.