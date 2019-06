× Man charged with murder of Muskegon Heights teen

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A man has been charged with the murder of a Muskegon Heights teen last week.

Rodney Neal, 30, is being held on a $500,000 bond for the murder of Derek Peterson, Jr., on June 5. Peterson was found dead from a gunshot wound in a car on 6th Street between Sherman and Broadway. Court records show Neal was arrested on June 7.

Neal is also being charged with firearms possession and being a 4th time offender, along with Open Murder.