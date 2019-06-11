Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man pleads guilty to threatening Congress members over phone

TAMARAC, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to leaving threatening rants about gun control, illegal immigration, homosexuals, black people and Muslims for three Democratic members of Congress.

Federal court records show that 49-year-old John Kless pleaded guilty Tuesday to making threatening communications. He faces up to five years in prison at his Aug. 20 sentencing.

A criminal complaint says Kless called the Washington offices of Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey in April and left profanity-laden voicemails that specifically mentioned the officials being killed. Swalwell and Booker are both running for president.

Investigators say they traced the number back to Kless, who lives in Tamarac, Florida. U.S. Capitol Police previously investigated Kless for a message left in February for Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

