Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for June 11

1. The weather is perfect for the kick-off of the Miejer LPGA Classic in Belmont.

The tournament will be held at Blythefield Country Club through Sunday. It will host a field of 144 women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition and will once again benefit Meijer's Simply Give program.

There's also a 5K, a tent for foodies at Grand Taste, and even a Father's Day celebration.

2. The annual Bissell Blocktail Party is getting ready to kick-off today with a new location.

The event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Bissell Pet Foundation, which is the driving force behind the empty the Shelters events that find homes for abused, neglected or abandoned animals.

The new location is located at East Grand Rapids High School Track and Field Center form 6 to 9 p.m.

The theme is Rock n' Roll, and yes, there's a pet costume contest. Along with food, a silent auction, and animal caricatures.

Tickets are $120 per person.

3. Eggs, milk, and now CBD Oil at Kroger. Starting this week, the grocery chain will add new products this week.

CBD lotions, balms, oils, and creams to their shelves. Michigan is one of 17 states CBD oil is sold.

CBD is derived from the cannabis plant and can be used to relieve pain and anxiety, but the topicals don't contain THC, which gets you high.

Kroger joins other stores like CVS and Walgreens in selling CBD topical products.

4. Having a hard time getting the kids to eat their vegetables? Try adding some salad frosting!

Kraft is disguising their classic ranch dressing as Salad Frosting in an effort to get kids to eat more vegetables and salad.

American's most popular dressing will be put into a frosting container. The little white dressing lie is part of the company's #LieLikeAParent contest, allowing parents to share the creative deceptions they serve to their children in order to win free "Ranch Frosting" samples.

5. When it comes to washing your face, you may be doing it all wrong. Dermatologists say using regular soap and water can hurt your face.

Most common soaps remove your skin's natural oils and dry it out. Dermatologists recommend using cleansers instead but say you shouldn't use washcloths or mechanical devices to scrub your face. These make tiny cuts in your skin and can irritate it, which causes more oil to form.

Experts also say face washing in the shower is good for you because the steam help exfoliate your pores better and gives you clearer skin.