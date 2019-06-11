Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

New program to help young and disabled become financially secure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A program helping people with disabilities to become financially secure is launching a new public awareness campaign.

The "I Will Never Lose" campaign helps people with disabilities set up special MI Able savings accounts.

Typically people receiving government assistance due to disability can only have up to $2,000 in savings. The MI Able account is exempt from that restriction. They are capped at $15,000 per year.

Anyone who becomes disabled before the age of 26 is eligible to join the program.  Click here for more details.

 

