Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Raddish subscription service teaches kids to cook

Posted 11:55 AM, June 11, 2019, by

Want to get the kids interested in cooking in the kitchen this summer? There's a subscription service called Raddish that could do just that by making it fun, interesting and more than just a simple recipe kit.

9-year-old Muskegon home-chef Wren, stopped by with her mom to show Todd and Leigh Ann how Raddish kits work, and why they're one of the best ways to get kids excited about cooking.

Designed for ages 4 - 14, Raddish build kids’ confidence in the kitchen and beyond, expands kids’ minds and palates and brings families together before, during and after mealtime.

The kits aren't just a one-and-done experience either. Raddish provides recipes and tools the whole family can use over and over again, plus each kit comes with bonus materials like playlists, recipes, and lesson plans.

Raddish is giving Fox 17 Morning Mix viewers a special deal. Use the promo code FOX17 to save $10 off a 6-month membership and $20 off a 1-year membership.

To learn more, visit raddishkids.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.