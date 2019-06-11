Raddish subscription service teaches kids to cook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Want to get the kids interested in cooking in the kitchen this summer? There's a subscription service called Raddish that could do just that by making it fun, interesting and more than just a simple recipe kit.

9-year-old Muskegon home-chef Wren, stopped by with her mom to show Todd and Leigh Ann how Raddish kits work, and why they're one of the best ways to get kids excited about cooking.

Designed for ages 4 - 14, Raddish build kids’ confidence in the kitchen and beyond, expands kids’ minds and palates and brings families together before, during and after mealtime.

The kits aren't just a one-and-done experience either. Raddish provides recipes and tools the whole family can use over and over again, plus each kit comes with bonus materials like playlists, recipes, and lesson plans.

Raddish is giving Fox 17 Morning Mix viewers a special deal. Use the promo code FOX17 to save $10 off a 6-month membership and $20 off a 1-year membership.

To learn more, visit raddishkids.com.