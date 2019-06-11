× Salesman: Customer backhanded him, used racial slurs

LOWELL, Mich. — A Barry County woman is facing charges after she allegedly hit a used car salesman and used racial slurs.

The charges stem from an April 24 incident at Betten Baker GMC in Lowell.

According to court documents, Shelly Hueckel of Nashville backhanded a car salesman who appraised her vehicle. She allegedly also called him racial slurs during the assault.

“She got upset and told me that I was a scammer,” said the alleged victim, Terrance Smith. “Then she told me to take my scamming black (a–) back inside and go find (her) title.”

Smith says the dealership had appraised her 2005 F-150 at $3,500. Smith says Hueckel did not feel as though the appraisal was enough and stated other locations had appraised the vehicle for more.

“I get inside the building (to get the title). I turn around,” said Smith. “When I hand her her title, she backhanded me and continued to swing and in the midst of that, she knocked my glasses off my face.”

Smith says Hueckel also repeatedly used the N-word while swinging at him.

“So, I am standing there, and I am just in shock that this is happening to me,” said Smith.

Originally, Hueckel was charged with assault and battery days after the incident.

On Tuesday, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said after looking at a report filed by the Lowell Police Department and further follow-up, he determined that the more serious charge of ethnic intimidation was warranted.

Hueckel faces up to two years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine if convicted. The assault charge carries a potential sentence of 93 days in jail and/or a $500 fine if convicted.