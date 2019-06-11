Schoolcraft’s bats erupt in quarterfinal win against Calvin Christian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich -- Schoolcraft scored early and often Tuesday in a 14-6 state quarterfinal win against Calvin Christian at Hope College.

"I feel amazing, this is awesome" Schoolcraft shortstop Katie Parker said. "This is the first this has happened in school history for our team and this is just out of this world, I love it. We usually get going a lot better through the second part of our lineup and through the third time but I think we really just timed the pitcher down and we got her and I think we all hit phenomenal today."

The Eagles (31-4) advance to the state semifinals for the first time in school history where they will play Dundee Friday at 3 p.m. at Michigan State.

"It feels really good" junior 3rd baseman and pitcher Adrienne Rosey said. "We've never done this before and I'm so happy for everybody, we work so well together. We're really hitting, I'm really proud of everyone and I'm so happy that we're going to MSU."

The Squires finish a fantastic season at 29-8.