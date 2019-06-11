Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Schoolcraft’s bats erupt in quarterfinal win against Calvin Christian

Posted 11:16 PM, June 11, 2019, by

HOLLAND, Mich -- Schoolcraft scored early and often Tuesday in a 14-6 state quarterfinal win against Calvin Christian at Hope College.

"I feel amazing, this is awesome" Schoolcraft shortstop Katie Parker said.  "This is the first this has happened in school history for our team and this is just out of this world, I love it. We usually get going a lot better through the second part of our lineup and through the third time but I think we really just timed the pitcher down and we got her and I think we all hit phenomenal today."

The Eagles (31-4) advance to the state semifinals for the first time in school history where they will play Dundee Friday at 3 p.m. at Michigan State.

"It feels really good" junior 3rd baseman and pitcher Adrienne Rosey said.  "We've never done this before and I'm so happy for everybody, we work so well together. We're really hitting, I'm really proud of everyone and I'm so happy that we're going to MSU."

The Squires finish a fantastic season at 29-8.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.