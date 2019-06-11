Screening planned for LGBT film during Pride Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- June is Gay Pride Month and there is an upcoming screening of the award-winning new film "Gen Silent" in Grand Rapids.

Pilgrim Manor, a United Church Homes community in Grand Rapids, is hosting the screening Wednesday, June 12 at 7 p.m. at Wealthy Theatre.

The film asks viewers to consider what they would do if they were an older adult, disabled and afraid of discrimination or abuse. “Gen Silent” is the documentary from

director and filmmaker Stu Maddux that asks six LGBT older adults if they will hide their lives to survive.

Their surprising decisions are captured through intimate access to their day-to-day lives over the course of a year in Boston.

Pilgrim Manor invites people to come as they are, providing a safe and welcoming environment to anyone who walks through their doors.

For more information, visit grcmc.org.