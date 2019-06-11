Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Sign your kids up for football kicking camp with Coach Schugars

Posted 7:19 AM, June 11, 2019, by

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- If you are looking to keep your kids busy and practicing football this summer, there is an upcoming camp in Hudsonville.

The camp is taught by one of Michigan's best, Coach Jack Schugars and includes lessons in kicking, punting, holding and long snapping camp.

The camp is planned for Tuesday, June 18 at the Hudsonville Eagle Stadium, 7855 36th Avenue in Hudsonville. It is open to all students entering the 7th-12th grade for fall on 2019.

If you are interested in signing your kid up, tickets cost $70 if you pre-register or $80 to register the day of.

For more information, contact 231-557-2707 or email Schugs4fb@comcast.net.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.