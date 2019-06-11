Sign your kids up for football kicking camp with Coach Schugars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- If you are looking to keep your kids busy and practicing football this summer, there is an upcoming camp in Hudsonville.

The camp is taught by one of Michigan's best, Coach Jack Schugars and includes lessons in kicking, punting, holding and long snapping camp.

The camp is planned for Tuesday, June 18 at the Hudsonville Eagle Stadium, 7855 36th Avenue in Hudsonville. It is open to all students entering the 7th-12th grade for fall on 2019.

If you are interested in signing your kid up, tickets cost $70 if you pre-register or $80 to register the day of.

For more information, contact 231-557-2707 or email Schugs4fb@comcast.net.