The Highlands Project aims to restore golf course to its natural state

There are some that say a round of golf is a good walk spoiled. But Blandford Nature Center has found one way to un-spoil that walk by restoring a golf course back into it's natural state.

There are no more fairways at the Highland Golf Club. The once 128-acre property of putting greens are now filled with native plants and wildflowers, and it's all thanks to a grant provided by the Land of Conservancy of West Michigan.

Todd went to the property to learn more about the progress being made for the Highlands Project.

To learn more about the land conservancy of West Michigan, visit naturenearby.org.

For more information about the Michigan Wildlife Council, visit hereformioutdoors.org.