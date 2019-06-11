Tips to keep your kids smile healthy for oral health month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Two pediatric dental specialists in West Michigan have opened up a new practice in Grand Rapids.

Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan offers preventative care, including regular exams and cleanings, restorative care, such as fillings, crowns, etc., as well as laser dentistry and sedation dentistry

Dr. Katie Swanson and Dr. Stephanie Kloostra are hoping to give babies and children a positve start for a lifetime of oral health at their new office, located at 2155 East Paris Avenue SW in Grand Rapids.

“Most people don’t know that they should schedule a child’s first dental visit when their first tooth erupts, or by age 1, in accordance with guidelines from the American Dental Association and the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry,” said Dr. Kloostra.

“We want to get patients in earlier to ensure that they have the best start for a lifetime of oral health," she said.