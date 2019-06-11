Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Two in custody after fatal shooting in Muskegon

Posted 4:19 PM, June 11, 2019, by

A photo of Shaune Ellcey. (Courtesy: Michigan Department of Corrections)

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two people have been taken into custody for allegedly killing a man in Muskegon.

Police say 39-year-old Shaune Ellcey was shot around 3:42 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Austin Street and E Hollbrook Avenue.

Muskegon Police Department Capt. Shawn Bride said Ellcey was on the front stoop of a home on Austin Street when he was shot. He was taken to a Muskegon hospital where he later died.

Two 36-year-old men are being held in the Muskegon County Jail for their alleged involvement in the shooting. Charges have been sought through the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police say the men and Ellcey knew each other.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

