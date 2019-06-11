Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

West Michigan family auctions off extensive automobile collection

Posted 7:02 PM, June 11, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

WAYLAND, Mich. — A Michigan Family is getting ready to auction off a collection of classic automobiles online next week.

Organizers says the Sutter Family’s hobby turned into a lifelong passion and they became well known in the Reed City area with a collection of 22 vehicles. A 1964 Plymouth Fury Convertible, a 1937 Chevy Master Deluxe Street Rod and a 1989 Chevy Camaro IROC Z-28 are just some of the family’s extensive collection over the years.

There will be featured online auction on Wednesday, June 19 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will also be previewed on Monday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on auction day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information and to see the automobiles featured click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.