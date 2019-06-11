West Michigan family auctions off extensive automobile collection

WAYLAND, Mich. — A Michigan Family is getting ready to auction off a collection of classic automobiles online next week.

Organizers says the Sutter Family’s hobby turned into a lifelong passion and they became well known in the Reed City area with a collection of 22 vehicles. A 1964 Plymouth Fury Convertible, a 1937 Chevy Master Deluxe Street Rod and a 1989 Chevy Camaro IROC Z-28 are just some of the family’s extensive collection over the years.

There will be featured online auction on Wednesday, June 19 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will also be previewed on Monday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on auction day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

