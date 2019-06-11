Woman charged with ethnic intimidation to go along with assault charge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A West Michigan woman has been charged with ethnic intimidation to go along with an misdemeanor assault charge from an incident in April.

The Kent County Prosecutor announced the felony ethnic intimidation charge Tuesday morning against Shelly Hueckel. The incident took place at a car dealership in Lowell on April 24 and Hueckel was already charged with an assault and battery charge on April 29.

Prosecutor Chris Becker says in a statement that after looking at a report filed by the Lowell Police Department and further follow up, he determined that the more serious charge of ethnic intimidation was warranted.

Hueckel faces up to two years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine if convicted. The assault charge carries a potential sentence of 93 days in jail and/or a $500 fine if convicted.