Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Woman charged with ethnic intimidation to go along with assault charge

Posted 8:59 AM, June 11, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A West Michigan woman has been charged with ethnic intimidation to go along with an misdemeanor assault charge from an incident in April.

The Kent County Prosecutor announced the felony ethnic intimidation charge Tuesday morning against Shelly Hueckel. The incident took place at a car dealership in Lowell on April 24 and Hueckel was already charged with an assault and battery charge on April 29.

Prosecutor Chris Becker says in a statement that after looking at a report filed by the Lowell Police Department and further follow up, he determined that the more serious charge of ethnic intimidation was warranted.

Hueckel faces up to two years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine if convicted. The assault charge carries a potential sentence of 93 days in jail and/or a $500 fine if convicted.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.