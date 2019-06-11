Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Woman seriously injured in I-94 crash

Posted 12:57 PM, June 11, 2019, by

MARSHALL, Mich. – A 29-year-old Marshall woman was seriously injured in a crash on I-94 early Tuesday morning.

Michigan State Police say the woman was heading eastbound on I-94 at the 114 mile marker at about 4:15 a.m. when she ran into the back of a semi-trailer. Her vehicle slid underneath the trailer and she had to be extricated from the crash. She was flown to an area hospital for her injuries.

Eastbound I-94 was closed until 6:00 a.m. and still had a partial closure until 7:00 a.m., causing morning traffic delays.

Police say that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

