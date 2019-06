× 1 killed, 1 injured in Barry County crash

JOHNSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a crash in Barry County.

It happened Wednesday on Banfield Road near Hickory Road in Johnstown Township, near Hastings.

Dispatchers couldn’t immediately specify what caused the crash, but said one person died and another person hospitalized after.

Banfield Road is closed while crews investigate the scene.