Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

AG Nessel and MSP warn against ‘vigilante behavior’ for child molesters

Posted 3:34 PM, June 12, 2019, by , Updated at 03:46PM, June 12, 2019

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State Police and the Michigan Attorney General are warning residents to not go after suspected child molesters on their own.

In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, Attorney General Dana Nessel and police say that citing recent activities in Grand Rapids, “vigilante activity will not be tolerated.”

“It is reckless and dangerous for residents to take matters of law enforcement into their own hands. Not only does it put them directly in harm’s way, it actually hinders our ability to keep our kids safe and protect them from dangerous individuals,” Nessel said in a press release. “In fact, well-meaning vigilantes not only endanger themselves, but their actions may result in important evidence being suppressed, impeding our ability to properly and effectively do our job.”

In Grand Rapids, Zach Sweers, who runs a YouTube channel Anxiety War, has been targeting predators for at least three years. He has nearly 325,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Nessel says that police have told the vigilante that they are not able to prosecute any more cases based on his information. Police say vigilantes are open to civil litigation and criminal charges is they act outside the law.

“Our priority is always public safety,” said D/F/Lt. James Ellis, commander of the MSP Cyber Section in the press release. “Taking matters into your own hands is dangerous and extremely harmful to a successful prosecution. Digital evidence collection, for example, has strict rules that must be followed for a case to legally move forward.”

Police say that anyone can report suspicious activity immediately through the Cyber Tip Line here.

 

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.