BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – The Battle Creek Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their K-9 officers Wednesday morning.

In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, the department says that K-9 Rushin was diagnosed with a medical condition over the weekend and died this morning. Rushin was nine years old and had been with the department since 2013.

The department says that Rushin over his career tracked down one homicide suspect, two attempted murder suspects and three barricaded gunmen.