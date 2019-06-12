Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

BC warns of unlicensed door-to-door vendors after storm

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — After baseball-sized hail fell in Battle Creek earlier this month, police are warning residents of people trying to make money off the damage.

The city has received multiple reports of unlicensed solicitors going door to door in areas affected by the storm trying to sell their products and services.

Battle Creek requires companies to have a permit to be able to go door to door, and the city doesn’t currently have any construction contractors with a valid license.

Residents are advised to ask anyone who knocks on their door to ask to see an ID badge issued by the Battle Creek City Clerk’s office.

Anyone with questions or concerns on the permit process can call the city clerk’s office at 269-966-3348.

Residents are also asked to report anyone who comes to their door without a permit or ignores a no soliciting sticker to contact Battle Creek police at 269-781-0911.

