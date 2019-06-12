Finding Jacob his Forever Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- FOX 17 continues our Forever Home series, working to find children in Michigan’s foster care system, loving families.

14-year-old Jacob, has a great memory and love for singing and dancing. Any song you can think of, Jacob knows the words.

Dana Wright with Orchard’s Children’s Services said “ Jacob is very fun-loving, he’s kind, he’s gentle. He’s just a really fun kid to be around.”

Due to Jacob’s developmental disability, he will need some extra love in the right home environment.

“A two-parent family would definitely be best, someone with experience with kids who have developmental disabilities would be great. Someone who is also trauma informed, would be fantastic,” Wright said.

Parents would need to be patient and committed to spending time with Jacob for therapy sessions and overall care.

Wright said, “Jacob will not be able to live independently, so he’s going to need a family that’s going to be willing to provide care for him long-term.”

Jacob enjoys memorizing things, being outside on the swings, and really loves the Game Show Network.

“He loves jeopardy,” Wright said, “Wheel of Fortune and the Price is Right.”

If you’re interested in learning more about Jacob, you can contact Orchard's Children's Services at 1-(855)-694-7301.