Gale warnings and high water levels prompt lakeshore flood advisories Thursday

WEST MICHIGAN — Another round of strong winds coupled with already high water levels on Lake Michigan is prompting more lakeshore flood advisories for those that live along the immediate shoreline. See graphic below.

Notice the flood advisories also includes locations along/around Michigan’s thumb area. Strong northwest winds sustained at 20 to 30 mph with some gusts to 40 mph may force water into homes and on roadways at the immediate lakeshore. It may also continue to create beach erosion. Residents in all lakeshore counties…at the immediate lakeshore primarily, should be on alert for these types of conditions on Thursday. Click here for more information on this advisory. You can also click here for more information on the GALE WARNING issued for boaters. See our marine/Lake Michigan forecast below.

Thursday is NOT a day to be on Lake Michigan as a boater or swimmer. We’ll have a high beach hazard risk all day for swimmers, and GALE WARNINGS out all day with northwest winds (or gales) at 20 to 30 knots or higher with some gusts to 40 knots. Makes sure to stay off piers and jetties. The already high lake levels will easily wash over the top of most structures and could potentially sweep folks right off the structures. Take your photos from the safety of the shore.

