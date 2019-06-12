Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Gale warnings and high water levels prompt lakeshore flood advisories Thursday

Posted 4:54 PM, June 12, 2019, by

WEST MICHIGAN — Another round of strong winds coupled with already high water levels on Lake Michigan is prompting more lakeshore flood advisories for those that live along the immediate shoreline. See graphic below.

Notice the flood advisories also includes locations along/around Michigan’s thumb area. Strong northwest winds sustained at 20 to 30 mph with some gusts to 40 mph may force water into homes and on roadways at the immediate lakeshore. It may also continue to create beach erosion. Residents in all lakeshore counties…at the immediate lakeshore primarily, should be on alert for these types of conditions on Thursday. Click here for more information on this advisory. You can also click here for more information on the GALE WARNING issued for boaters. See our marine/Lake Michigan forecast below.

Thursday is NOT a day to be on Lake Michigan as a boater or swimmer. We’ll have a high beach hazard risk all day for swimmers, and GALE WARNINGS out all day with northwest winds (or gales) at 20 to 30 knots or higher with some gusts to 40 knots. Makes sure to stay off piers and jetties. The already high lake levels will easily wash over the top of most structures and could potentially sweep folks right off the structures. Take your photos from the safety of the shore.

Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.