Good Samaritan helps motorcyclists in Kzoo Co. crash

ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized after losing control on their motorcycle on US 131 in Kalamazoo County Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes near D Avenue, closing the highway temporarily.

The man and woman lost control, causing the driver to lay the motorcycle down on the highway.  The sheriff’s office says a good Samaritan was traveling behind the motorcycle, immediately stopped and help attend to the victims injuries.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Neither alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash which remains under investigation.

