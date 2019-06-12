Grand Taste, tournament finish coming together at Meijer LPGA Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The new course layout at Blythefield Country Club for the Meijer LPGA Classic was creeping into the players thoughts even before they arrived here this week.

"My caddie Benji was trying to tell me I think on number 12 last week in the middle of the round" 2015 Meijer LPGA Classic champion Lexi Thompson said. "He's like oh yeah you know about the reroute this hole is that hole and then he got really into it and I'm like oh no no no you're confusing me now I am going to start thinking about it please stop."

With the overwhelming success of the Grand Taste Garden in recent years the move to make the tournament finish in that area of the golf course just made sense.

"We wanted to move the holes because we felt that ending the tournament with a par five finish was going to be great" Meijer LPGA Classic executive director Cathy Cooper said. "It is also a great place because that is where all the action is down near Grand Taste Garden, it is also an easy entrance and exit right to 18 so it all came together and we think it's going to be an amazing finish."

"I always thought this Grand Taste and everything was so awesome" defending champion So Yeon Ryu said. "Then I was sort of disappointed when we get to number 18 we are sort of losing that feeling because we are kind of like apart from the where all the Grand Taste is."

Formerly the 16th hole, now the 18th hole is a 479 yard par five with a slight dog leg to the right, it is reachable in two for many of the players in the field making winning attainable for within within shouting distance late in the final round.

"Other players if one stroke behind leader they can try for eagle or birdie" world number one Jin Young Ko said. "It is really exciting so nobody knows about the future so that is fun I think."

You need to look no further than last week when Lexi Thompson won the ShopRite Classic with an eagle three on her final hole of the tournament, she would not mind a repeat performance this week.

"It is a challenging par five because you do have to carve it up the right side" Thompson added. "I could go through (the fairway) if you go straight out so it is kind of a little bit of a risk reward but people want to see birdies and eagles so I think definitely finishing on that hole you will see that."

The first round gets going at 7:15 a.m. Thursday morning, weather permitting.