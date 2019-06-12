Humane Society celebrating 136th birthday with party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Humane Society of West Michigan is inviting all paw-ty animals to a special event commemorating more than 100 years in the community.

Their big birthday party is Sunday, June 23 from 11am-3pm at its location on 3077 Wilson Dr. NW in Grand Rapids.

The family day will feature games, music, cake, and ice cream!

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and children under 3 are free. You can buy tickets online or by calling (616) 791-8089. Use promo code PARTY for $5 off each ticket!

Visitors are welcome to tour our facility and a few animals will be joining the party. There will not be any adoptions during the event. But, to see a list of adoptable animals, click here.