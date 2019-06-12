Kalamazoo Co. Health Department offering testing for patients of Dr. Beyer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department (KCHCSD) is offering testing for patients of a Kalamazoo doctor who may have reusing medical devices on patients.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued the alert Tuesday for patients of Dr. Roger D. Beyer. They advise that patients of Dr. Beyer’s who had anorectal manometry services to consider HIV and hepatitis testing with a healthcare provider.

The KCHCSD says they offer testing for HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C during the following hours:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday – 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (closed from Noon – 1:00 p.m.)

Thursday – 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (closed from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.)

Third Tuesday of the Month – 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The full complaint against Dr. Beyer can be found here. Dr. Beyer is accused of telling his staff to reuse anorectal manometers on multiple patients even though the FDA only approved the devices for single-patient usage. The complaint also says the devices were not consistently cleaned between patients.

No illnesses or diseases have been reported.