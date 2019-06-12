Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Kick-start your active summer at Premier Athletic and Tennis Club

Posted 10:45 AM, June 12, 2019

For those looking for lots of options when it comes to reaching fitness goals, Premier Athletic and Tennis Club has everything from group exercise classes and indoor tennis courts, to pickleball, state of the art workout machines, and trainers.

Todd and Leigh Ann went to check out their facility, as well as engage in a friendly competition on the court.

They'll be hosting a summer kick-off pool party and open house on Thursday, June 13 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be raffles, giveaways, games, free fitness classes, membership specials, and more.

Premier Athletic and Tennis Club is located at 4250 Spartan Industrial Drive Southwest in Grandville.

For more information, visit premieratclub.com.

