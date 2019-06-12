× Man found guilty of 2017 murder in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — A man who confessed to killing his girlfriend in 2017 has been found guilty of her murder.

Keith Williams was found guilty of first-degree murder and being a fourth-time habitual offender on Wednesday. Williams was charged after police found 37-year-old Crystal Latham stabbed to death inside an apartment on 14th Street in Holland.

During the investigation, police said they responded to multiple calls dealing with domestic violence in the past.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 22.