Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man found guilty of 2017 murder in Holland

Posted 4:47 PM, June 12, 2019, by

Keith Williams - Video arraignment

HOLLAND, Mich. — A man who confessed to killing his girlfriend in 2017 has been found guilty of her murder.

Keith Williams was found guilty of first-degree murder and being a fourth-time habitual offender on Wednesday. Williams was charged after police found 37-year-old Crystal Latham stabbed to death inside an apartment on 14th Street in Holland.

During the investigation, police said they responded to multiple calls dealing with domestic violence in the past.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 22.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.