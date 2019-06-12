× Man missing from Berrien Co. campground

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Berrien County Sheriff’s department is searching for a man missing from an area campground.

Garen Collins, 47, has been reported missing from the Riverfront Park Campground in Niles Township, where he lives. He is described as being 6’2″ tall, about 265 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes and a goatee.

Deputies say Collins’ vehicle was found in the parking lot of the Pucker Street Dam. Sheriff’s deputies and the Niles Township Fire Department are searching the area.

Anyone with information should call 269-983-7141, extension 7224.