Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man missing from Berrien Co. campground

Posted 12:51 PM, June 12, 2019, by

Garen Collins

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Berrien County Sheriff’s department is searching for a man missing from an area campground.

Garen Collins, 47, has been reported missing from the Riverfront Park Campground in Niles Township, where he lives. He is described as being 6’2″ tall, about 265 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes and a goatee.

Deputies say Collins’ vehicle was found in the parking lot of the Pucker Street Dam.  Sheriff’s deputies and the Niles Township Fire Department are searching the area.

Anyone with information should call 269-983-7141, extension 7224.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.